Upon Further Review- Central Connecticut State
This type of thing really shows us nothing of value, so I won’t go into detail on all plays. I’ll note that Miami pulled the H-back across the formation and wham blocked that edge defender several times in this game. They left the far defender free and when Jarrid got his downblock, this was free money. Like the play design, and my guess is you’ll see a wrinkle off this in the Virginia game because we ran this exact same play multiple times.www.canesinsight.com
Comments / 0