Léa Seydoux On Making Bond Girl History In No Time to Die
It’s a fact easily forgotten that in 24 films released across six decades, no love interest has ever played a significant part in more than one James Bond movie. But in No Time to Die, the 25th instalment of the blockbuster franchise which will mark Daniel Craig’s final appearance as the brooding secret agent, Léa Seydoux will do just that when she reprises her role from 2015’s Spectre as the enigmatic psychologist Madeleine Swann.www.vogue.co.uk
Comments / 0