CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Spring View Hospital adds 3D mammography services

Lebanon Enterprise
 8 days ago

Spring View Hospital announced today the addition of 3D mammography services to its Imaging department. The advanced technology captures images of the breast from multiple angles to ensure a more complete and accurate scan. This allows for earlier and more effective detection of breast cancer and helps reduce the number of return visits caused by false positives.

www.lebanonenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Carroll County Memorial Hospital now offering 3-D Mammography

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Carroll County Memorial Hospital offering patients 3D Mammography. CCMH is also offering a $75 cash special for a mammogram during the month of October. The average risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KVIA

Common Mammography Myths

Thanks to raised awareness about breast cancer, most women today understand that mammograms are an important tool for monitoring and protecting their health. But while women may understand the importance of getting regular mammograms, there are still some myths that can be confusing and misleading. Here are four common myths...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ithaca.com

3D mammography improves cancer detection

A new generation of mammogram technology at Cayuga Medical Center provides a more sensitive and clinically proven breast cancer exam that facilitates earlier cancer detection and reduces callbacks for additional diagnostic testing. The technology called 3D mammography, or digital breast tomosynthesis, is available at throughout the Cayuga Health System at Cayuga Medical Center’s main campus, its East Campus, the Cortland outpatient offices and at Schuyler Hospital.
CAYUGA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer Treatment#Breast Imaging#Breast Disease#Spring View Hospital#Mammography#Dbt#3d
Watertown Daily Times

Maternity services pause at Lowville hospital

LOWVILLE — The “pause” on maternity services at the Lewis County General Hospital begins today, but closing the week with 97% of staff at least partially vaccinated lends guarded optimism that more services won’t need the same hiatus. As of Friday afternoon, the number of resignations from Lewis County Health...
LOWVILLE, NY
derbyinformer.com

Rock Regional Hospital adds surgical robot

Staff at Rock Regional Hospital recently got a new set of hands to help in the operating room –and they stand out. As of Sept. 1, the date of its first usage, the Xi DaVinci 2021 model officially joined the surgical team at Derby’s Rock Regional Hospital. Since that date, the DaVinci robot has been utilized in a dozen surgeries overall.
DERBY, KS
Lockport Union-Sun

ENH receives mammography accreditation

Eastern Niagara Hospital’s mammography department has received accreditation from the American College of Radiology. The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety, according to ENH spokesman Carolyn Moore. The gold seal is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. ENH's accreditation demonstrates that its mammography services have met or exceeded those comprehensive standards.
NIAGARA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
96.7 The River

COVID-19 Numbers Surpass Spring Surge at St. Cloud Hospital

The COVID-19 numbers at St. Cloud Hospital and within CentraCare have increased to the point where they have now surpassed the spring surge numbers. That according to CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris. He says they have 75 positive COVID-19 patients within CentraCare with more than 60 at St. Cloud Hospital. Dr. Morris says they have 20 people in the ICU/Critical Care Unit with 19 of those on ventilators. Morris says only 1 person in the ICU/Critical Care Unit has been vaccinated and that person is above 65 years of age. Morris says "most of the people we are caring for are unvaccinated." He says 11 total vaccinated people are currently hospitalized and all are older than 65.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
highlandsranchherald.net

Children’s Hospital reduces services in some locations

As the number of patients continues to increase, Children’s Hospital Colorado (CHC) has announced a cutback in services at locations across the metro area due to staffing shortages. While the south campus in Highlands Ranch will remain open with all services, as of Sept. 23, services at other facilities such...
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
wdac.com

Department Of Human Services Partners With Hospitals To Enhance Maternal Health Services

YORK – The Department of Human Services (DHS) continues their focus on improving maternal health by joining WellSpan Health and Representative Carol Hill-Evans to highlight the Wolf Administration’s leadership in developing best practices to support the health system’s work to improve screenings, follow-up, and use of treatment for perinatal depression. WellSpan York is one of 16 hospitals participating in the enhanced screening process using the framework established by Pennsylvania’s Perinatal Quality Collaborative (PQC), a partnership led by DHS and the Jewish Healthcare Foundation, focused on improving identification and care for patients experiencing perinatal depression during or after pregnancy. Acting Secretary Snead says, “Pregnancy and the postpartum period are times of great joy and great change. With this change can come stress, fear, and anxiety that can fuel feelings of depression and isolation and invasive thoughts. Alarmingly, nearly 60 percent of pregnancy-associated deaths happen between 42 days and one year after giving birth. Pennsylvania mothers deserve more which is why DHS is taking a close look at maternal health practices.”
YORK, PA
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
Best Life

This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Eat Anything Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Says

When you buy something from the grocery store or order it online, as long as the packaging is sealed tightly and appears to be untampered with, you probably tend to trust that whatever is inside the box, bottle, can, or container is safe to consume. What you likely try not to think too much about are the conditions in which the products are made. With one food company, that's become impossible now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they seized all of their products due to an infestation at their warehouse. Read on to find out which items you may need to toss from your kitchen as a result of the news.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy