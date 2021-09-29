CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanya Tagaq, 'Tongues'

By Tom Huizenga
 8 days ago

To witness Tanya Tagaq in person can be a brave, even life-changing event. The mind-bending performance she gave at the Kennedy Center in 2019 is forever seared into my psyche. Tagaq is from a small community in the high Arctic, 300 miles from the magnetic North Pole, and her singular style of improvised vocalizing is rooted in Inuit throat singing.

Tanya Tagaq releases new song ahead of Canada's Truth and Reconciliation day

“I don’t want your shame, it doesn’t belong to me.”. These are lyrics sung by Cambridge Bay’s Tanya Tagaq in her newest single “Tongues.”. The song, released on Tuesday, ahead of the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, is being called her most explicit yet by her record label, Six Shooter Records.
Mitski, 'Working for the Knife'

Many of Mitski's most compelling songs – from 2018's "Geyser" all the way back to 2013's "Class of 2013" – are about chasing your dreams: not the romantic majesty that promises, but the grueling, humiliating, dispiriting labor of it all. "Working for the Knife," her new track, is a powerful entry into that canon. "I cry at the start of every movie," she sings coolly in the song's opening lines, "I guess 'cause I wish I was making things too."
Ghösh, 'Slamafied Buddhafied Funk'

Ghösh makes irreverent, high-energy, boot-stomping rave music that sounds as if the entirety of the Hackers soundtrack got melted down and poured into a punk-shaped mold. In its 2 minutes and 20 seconds, "Slamafied Buddhafied Funk" turns the dance floor into a mosh pit; it smashes Zachary Fairbrother's blitzed breakbeats against a wall of distortion (guitar and otherwise) and emcee Symphony Spell's exhilarating flow. But it's also the only track from the Alien Nation EP to feature the duo in a rowdy tête-à-tête, as they glow each other up in a body-rockin' boomshakalaka slam dunk that's equal parts bravado ("I see you got the funk / And you wield it like a weapon"), liberation ("Free some asses, bust some minds out of jail") and defiance ("No respects, 'cause I'm not a man / Riot Grrrl Funkenstein / That is my jam").
Sech: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, Tiny Desk is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an "El Tiny" takeover of the (home) concert series, featuring J Balvin, Camila Cabello and several more musicians from all corners of Latinidad. The first florid trills of piano wash in, and Sech is here to...
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's latest, and likely last, ring-a-ding

A decade ago, jazz icon Tony Bennett and pop superstar Lady Gaga struck up one of the great Odd Couple partnerships in recent music history. Singing together first on his album Duets II, and then on their co- album, Cheek to Cheek, Bennett and Gaga made history on the charts while proving some things never go out of style.
A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
This photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito could be key

A photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito from the campsite where Dog the Bounty Hunter got tip could be key. Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were captured behind bars, smiling at each other at a Florida campsite. Dog the Bounty Hunter believes could hold that the photo could be the key to finding the dead woman’s fugitive beau.
Blue Ivy Carter Made History At The VMAs

Blue Ivy Carter has once again made history, this time at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. On Sunday, the 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z won the best cinematography award for her part in her mom’s hit song “Brown Skin Girl,” making her the youngest winner in VMAs history.
Tanya Tagaq
Saul Williams
'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
Gene Simmons' Wife Suffers Nasty Injury

Shannon Tweed Simmons, the wife of Kiss bassist Gene Simmon, shared a photo of her battered foot after she fell recently. She said she took a tumble but didn’t give any other details about the accident. The actress posted a photo of her swollen and bruised foot in an orthopedic...
Richie Faulkner's 'Aorta Ruptured' During Judas Priest Concert

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has released an update on his condition following emergency heart surgery. “I’ve always been grateful for the opportunities I’ve been presented with. I’ve always considered myself THE most fortunate man ever - to be able to play my favorite music - with my favorite band - to my favorite people around the world,” the rocker declared in a message to fans that was shared with UCR. “Today just being able to type this to you all is the biggest gift of all.”
Tony Shalhoub hits back at Sarah Silverman's 'Jewface' comments

Tony Shalhoub doesn’t have any issues with non-Jewish actors playing overtly Jewish roles. The Maronite Christian actor, who plays a Jewish professor in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” defended his casting when asked about recent comments by Sarah Silverman denouncing Hollywood as having a “Jewface” problem. “I always feel that we’re...
Hitmaka Thinks A Romance Between Him & Saweetie "Would Be Fire"

The Angie Martinez Show turned into a matchmaking moment after Hitmaka was asked about his dating life. The rapper-turned-producer has had his fair share of relationship moments play out for a global audience, most notably on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood all those years ago. These days, Hitmaka insists he's a changed man, and while chatting with Angie, they got into why he has yet to settle down.
How Adrienne Warren becomes Tina Turner on stage

"It feels incredible to be back," said actress Adrienne Warren. "It feels like a blessing, and I'm happy to be able to do what I love." What Warren loves is performing in a theater filled with people, and portraying one of rock 'n' roll's biggest stars, in the Broadway show "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," re-opening, after 19 months, on October 8.
Tina Turner Sells Music Rights to BMG in Blockbuster Deal

The company has acquired Turner's artist’s share of recordings, her writer’s share of publishing and neighboring rights, as well as her name, image and likeness. Eight-time Grammy-award-winning singer Tina Turner has sold a sizable portfolio of music rights from her solo career to BMG, the company announced Tuesday (Oct. 5).
The Actress Who Became a Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
Michael Blackson Takes Aim At Dave Chappelle, Says He Snitched On DaBaby

Since signing a multi-special deal with Netflix back in 2016, Dave Chappelle's stand-up comedy has transformed into a sort-of lecture series in which Chappelle ponders over a handful of hot-button issues and shares his feelings on the matters. The jokes and Chappelle's ability to spin webs interconnecting a ton of different thoughts and ideas is still there, but the information comes from a place of seeming enlightenment, as if the comedy icon can see another side of every story.
