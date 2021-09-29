Pac-12 football: QB rankings through September
Out West in the Pac-12, there is plenty to discuss at the quarterback position. A pair of the league's quarterbacks already surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in passing yards, but do those flashy stats translate to success? Other quarterbacks that were projected to have success this fall have struggled early — one even left his program after three games — and another has risen to the occasion after initially coming up short in the offseason battle for QB1 at his school.247sports.com
Comments / 0