State Handing Orange City Driver License Office To Volusia County Tax Collector

Orange City, FL - The Volusia County Tax Collector (VCTC) is taking over the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) Orange City driver's license office and will be open for business next Wednesday, October 6 at 8 a.m. Will Roberts, Volusia County Tax Collector, said that there's a lot of work to do to make the change. "Over the next three business days, we're going to be closed Friday, Monday, and Tuesday, we're anticipating being closed because we're just wrapping up those things that have to do with I-T."