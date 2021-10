When speaking of a night’s repose, we sometimes use terms like “fast asleep” or “out cold” or “dead to the world.” However, a sleeping brain can be just as active as a wakeful one. In fact, neurologically, the primary distinction between being awake or asleep is more about what the brain is doing, rather than how busy it is. We don’t realize this, of course, because when we snooze, the part of the brain that makes us aware of the outside world and ourselves within it mostly shuts down.

