The turkey steps into the spotlight every Thanksgiving, but if you don't treat it right, this simple bird can come out of the oven a touch…bland. Thinking about how to season a turkey for the best flavor is just as important as figuring out how much turkey to serve or planning your Thanksgiving menu itself. Brining and basting have—for good reason—been the go-to methods in recent years, but there are other ways to gussy up the main dish (and, sometimes, it's just as simple as salt and pepper!). Here's everything you need to know to serve up a tasty bird at the big feast.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO