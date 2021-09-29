Newberg School Board Bans Political and Controversial Flags and Signs
NEWBERG, Ore – Last night the Newberg School board ban the use of any symbols at school district buildings that would serve as distractions from learning. Much of the 4-3 decision puts the burden on teachers and staff. It says they are not allowed to use district facilities, equipment, or supplies for any political activity. It also says they will not be allowed to use any time during their workday for political activities.www.kxl.com
