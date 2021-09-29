CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JKMM Architects Transforms a 1980s Concrete Library into an Inviting ‘Public Living Room’ in Finland

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe small municipality of Kirkkonummi, in southern Finland, can trace its history back millennia, from a medieval stone church to World War II–era bunkers. Next to that church, JKMM Architects revitalized a concrete library from the 1980’s, the result not only the IIDA’s institutional category winner but also taking home the best of competition award. “Contemporary libraries are where people get together to share knowledge and experiences,” JKMM founding partner Teemu Kurkela says. “This is why Finns today refer to them.

