JKMM Architects Transforms a 1980s Concrete Library into an Inviting ‘Public Living Room’ in Finland

When designer Lena Zufarova connected with her clients for a house in the country outside Troitsk, Russia, they described wanting a home that was uncluttered but cozy. The clients also had in mind an all-white interior — which Zufarova quickly talked them out of. “In our country, when we have long, snowy winters and rainy springs, white is not always a good choice,” Zufarova explains. In place of a colorless space, the designer made judicious use of natural hues and infused each room with subtle textiles and materials that mix with delicate forms. Working with the house’s architecture by Bureau 80/88, Zufarova created a warm refuge for the clients, where they are constantly noting new details and nuances. Explaining their respect for Zufarova’s work, they say that “if earlier we like to travel a lot and go to cafes, now it is difficult to get us out of the house.”

