Sunderland's biggest wins from the last five seasons after Cheltenham Town annihilation
Sunderland stunned fans last night as they beat League One newcomers Cheltenham Town 5-0 – a scoreline that could have easily been much higher. Right from the get go the visitors couldn’t handle the Black Cats’ pace and intensity and while a handful of chances were not taken, Bailey Wright, Ross Stewart, Luke O’Nien and Leon Dajaku made sure Sunderland got what they deserved.www.sunderlandecho.com
