Apple Watch saves motorcyclist's life after hit-and-run

After keeping us waiting for some time, the Apple Watch 7 may be about to be released. And we've just got what could be the first real-life glimpse of the wearable. These images come from a now-deleted Facebook page for Apple Watch fans and were apparently taken by an individual claiming to be testing the new Watch for a mobile carrier; fortunately MacRumors made a copy before the original images disappeared. Apple's already revealed how the new Apple Watch looks, but being able to see photos of the real thing for the first time is an exciting moment, particularly with the release date tipped to be later this month.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO