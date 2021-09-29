Apple Watch saves motorcyclist's life after hit-and-run
A 24-year-old motorcyclist was brought to a hospital, despite being knocked unconscious after a collision with a van, thanks to the fall detection feature on his Apple Watch. On September 25, motorcyclist Muhammad Fitri was struck by a van in Singapore. He was knocked out and left stranded in a desolate street, a situation that could have quickly turned into tragedy had it not been for his Apple Watch. — According toMothership, Fitri's Apple Watch detected a hard fall around 8:20 pm and alerted his emergency contacts. After failing to respond to the hard fall alerts, his Apple Watch called for an ambulance, which likely saved his life.appleinsider.com
