Apple Watch saves motorcyclist's life after hit-and-run

By Amber Neely
Apple Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 24-year-old motorcyclist was brought to a hospital, despite being knocked unconscious after a collision with a van, thanks to the fall detection feature on his Apple Watch. On September 25, motorcyclist Muhammad Fitri was struck by a van in Singapore. He was knocked out and left stranded in a desolate street, a situation that could have quickly turned into tragedy had it not been for his Apple Watch. — According toMothership, Fitri's Apple Watch detected a hard fall around 8:20 pm and alerted his emergency contacts. After failing to respond to the hard fall alerts, his Apple Watch called for an ambulance, which likely saved his life.

appleinsider.com

