The third phase in the development of a new general aviation airport in Sparta, Kentucky, is a go, with the recent awarding of a $7.9 million grant from the FAA. The funds will be used to “pave and mark 5,000 feet of the primary runway, 1,800 feet of taxiways, and 75,000 square yards of the terminal apron” as well as construct 3,200 feet of terminal access road, according to FAA officials.