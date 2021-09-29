Lena Dunham's whirlwind romance with Luis Felber continues as couple tie knot just 9 months after meeting

“Lu, how did we get engaged?” Lena Dunham calls to her husband of three days across the room in Somerset, England, where they are taking a brief honeymoon after getting married in London last Saturday night. “Lu,” aka Peruvian-British musician Luis Felber, who performs as Attawalpa, pauses his dinner prep — a veggie pasta with ginger, garlic, onion, and minced pumpkin, served with a salad of tiny green plums and fennel tossed in agave dressing — to weigh in. “Well, you were not feeling well, and I asked to visit you in the hospital, and I stayed longer than I was supposed to stay. And I just thought, that left me with a funny feeling seeing you not feeling well. And then the next day when you got back, we were in bed, and I said, ‘I just I don’t ever want you to go through that on your own again.’ And you said, ‘Oh, I want to marry you someday.’ And I said, ‘Why don’t we make that someday, soon day? The next day, I went for a walk with my friend Tom, and he was going on about his life, and I was like, ‘I think I proposed to Lena last night.’ And when I got home, we made it real.”

