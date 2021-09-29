CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lena Dunham's whirlwind romance with Luis Felber continues as couple tie knot just 9 months after meeting

By Stefani Munro
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's official! Lena Dunham, 35 has married her Peruvian-British musician boyfriend of nine months, Luis Felber, 32, in a lowkey secret wedding over the weekend! The Girls actress and creator turned her whirlwind romance into a whirlwind engagement and impromptu wedding at Union Club in London’s Soho neighbourhood, publications confirmed on Tuesday.

Lena Dunham Secretly Got Married

Lena Dunham and musician Luis Felber got married over the weekend, as reported by the New York Times. According to “Page Six,” the two got married in a “secret ceremony.” In an email to the Times, Felber discussed the moment he knew he wanted to marry Dunham, saying: “Time is fluid, and when you know, you know. I love my wife, who is also my best friend.” And that’s about all the details we’ve got so far!
Lena Dunham marries Luis Felber at private wedding

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Lena Dunham is a married woman. Us Weekly reported Sunday that Dunham, 35, married her boyfriend, British-Peruvian musician Luis Felber, at a private wedding. Page Six confirmed the news. People said Dunham married Felber over the weekend. Felber appeared to hint at the occasion Sunday morning...
'Girls' Star Lena Dunham Reportedly Marries Musician Luis Felber

“Girls” creator and star Lena Dunham married musician Luis Felber over the weekend, People reported. Us Weekly also confirmed the wedding. Dunham hinted in April that she and Felber had been dating for months in an interview with The New York Times. In June, she celebrated the romance by telling Twitter followers “don’t quit before the miracle, kids.”
The Story Behind Lena Dunham’s 3 Wedding Gowns

Lena Dunham asked Christopher Kane a question—kind of out of the blue—a few months back over text. “She said, ‘By the way, I’m getting married, and I’d love for you to do the dress.’ I was like, that came out of nowhere, but yeah, absolutely,” Kane says over Zoom two days after Dunham married musician Luis Felber in an intimate ceremony at the Union Club in London’s Soho neighborhood. “I had no idea she was seeing someone.” They didn’t have much time; their first fitting was two and a half weeks before the wedding. But they had a shared vision.
Lena Dunham's husband hasn't seen Girls

Lena Dunham's new husband has never watched 'Girls'. The 35-year-old actress-and-writer married Luis Felber over the weekend after several months of dating, and the musician has admitted he was too busy "living in the present [and] into the future" to catch her celebrated TV series when it first aired, but he's planning to watch it some day because he appreciates the "impact" the show had on people's lives.
Lena Dunham details marrying Luis Felber one month after secret engagement

Lena Dunham opened up for the first time about her “impromptu” wedding to husband Luis Felber after being secretly engaged for only one month. “I was trying to parse it, and we were sort of talking about it, but talking around it,” she told Vogue of their engagement in an interview published Wednesday. “So we just cut the 10 years down to 10 hours. And then we took a month to get married instead of waiting six months or a year.”
Weekend Wedding Bells! Lena Dunham Has Tied the Knot With Partner Luis Felber

Girls creator and actress Lena Dunham reportedly tied the knot with musician Luis Felber over the weekend, according to People. The two, both 35, started dating in 2021. Lena said in an April interview with The New York Times that they had been seeing each other for a few months, and though she did not refer to him by name at the time, she described him as the "greatest person I've ever met."
Inside Lena Dunham’s Whimsical, Whirlwind London Wedding

“Lu, how did we get engaged?” Lena Dunham calls to her husband of three days across the room in Somerset, England, where they are taking a brief honeymoon after getting married in London last Saturday night. “Lu,” aka Peruvian-British musician Luis Felber, who performs as Attawalpa, pauses his dinner prep — a veggie pasta with ginger, garlic, onion, and minced pumpkin, served with a salad of tiny green plums and fennel tossed in agave dressing — to weigh in. “Well, you were not feeling well, and I asked to visit you in the hospital, and I stayed longer than I was supposed to stay. And I just thought, that left me with a funny feeling seeing you not feeling well. And then the next day when you got back, we were in bed, and I said, ‘I just I don’t ever want you to go through that on your own again.’ And you said, ‘Oh, I want to marry you someday.’ And I said, ‘Why don’t we make that someday, soon day? The next day, I went for a walk with my friend Tom, and he was going on about his life, and I was like, ‘I think I proposed to Lena last night.’ And when I got home, we made it real.”
Luis Felber: 5 Things To Know About Lena Dunham’s Husband After Secret Wedding

Lena Dunham said ‘I do’ to musician Luis Felber in a secret wedding. Here is everything to know about Luis. Lena Dunham, 35, is a married woman! The Girls actress wed musician Luis Felber, 35, over the weekend, according to People and Page Six. Lena had first revealed that she was dating Luis in an April 2021 interview with The New York Times. “It’s been a few months. I really feel lucky,” she said, adding that her beau is “the greatest person I’ve ever met.”
Lena Dunham opens up about body image, new husband Luis Felber

Lena Dunham continues to fight back against body shaming and its harmful effects on society. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Dunham, who married musician Luis Felber last month, reflected on why she created “intense boundaries with the internet over the past few years.”. “It’s a little too easy to...
'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
Justin Bieber pens sweet message to with Hailey Bieber for wedding anniversary

It's Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's wedding anniversary! The pair celebrated three years of being married with adorable posts from their second wedding in South Carolina. "Happy anniversary baby. Luv u k. To the moon," (SIC) wrote Justin Bieber on Instagram while sharing a black and white photograph from their second wedding held at Forbes Five-Star Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel on September 30, 2019.
Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years

Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native’s bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled her stomach and knelt down to kiss it while wearing a matching green button-up.
