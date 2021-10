Nicole Appleton has announced the exciting news that she has tied the knot with Stephen Haines – congratulations to the couple!. The All Saints star shared two photos of her big day on Instagram, simply writing in the caption: "I do…." followed by ring and heart emojis. In the first snap, Nicole and Stephen grinned for the camera with part of their majestic venue, Cliveden House, visible in the background. The five-star hotel happens to be where Meghan Markle and her mum, Doria Ragland, spent the night before the Duchess' royal wedding with Prince Harry in 2018.

