Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin to Receive Special Broadcast at Tokyo Game Show
It's time to face Chaos. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be receiving a dedicated broadcast at the Tokyo Game Show. A new Final Fantasy spinoff was revealed during Square Enix's presentation at E3 2021. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is set to be a new interpretation of the original Final Fantasy game, released back in 1987 for the NES. This modern rework will be taking most of its cues from the more recent Final Fantasy games, with combat set to take place in real-time.www.dbltap.com
