Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin to Receive Special Broadcast at Tokyo Game Show

During Tokyo Game Show 2021, fans were anxious to get another look at what might be the strangest entry to the Final Fantasy universe, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. Unveiled back in June, the title looked unfinished and choppy, though the potential was there–with a Nioh-like combat style and some fantastic music, all it needed was a little more polish and shine. Fast forward, and the newest trailer has us excited for the title to release on March 18, 2022. (That, and the one scene in the demo featuring a certain angsty hero blasting music into his headphones in the middle of a very important conversation about the darkness.) It is now confirmed that the title will be an Epic Games Store exclusive for PC players.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO