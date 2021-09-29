Fornite: All Toona Fish color bottle locations

As part of Fortnite chapter 2, season 8, players will be able to collect color bottles to customize the new Toona Fish character. To unlock each color for the Toona Fish, you’ll need to collect three color bottles across various locations around the map. Once you purchase the battle pass and unlock the Toona Fish, these bottles appear on the map for you to grab. And even though they show up on the map itself, they aren’t as precise as you might hope. To unlock a particular color, you need to find all three bottles that correspond to a particular area, which is far easier said than done.