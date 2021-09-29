CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Echo Generation offers turn based adventure on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC next month

Cover picture for the articleThe game takes place in the quiet suburb of Maple Town in the Summer of 1993, our hero Dylan and his friends are getting ready to shoot an alien sci-fi movie. That is until a mysterious object falls from the sky, crashing into the nearby cornfield and bringing down a host of unusual happenings. Naturally, the parents don’t believe anything’s wrong, so it’s up to Dylan and his friends to save the day and the town.

