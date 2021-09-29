CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Got Next, Episode 2: Jasmine Jasudavicius, Mike Breeden, and Mo Miller

By Mike Heck
MMA Fighting
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the second episode of We Got Next, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck speaks with Jasmine Jasudavicius (3:03) to discuss her UFC contract earning win over Julia Polastri on Dana White’s Contender Series earlier this month, if it feels real to be an official UFC fighter, if there were other chances for her to fight on DWCS, how she was feeling when the judges’ scorecards were being read and waiting on Dana White’s decision, sticking around in Las Vegas for a few weeks in case a spot opens up to make her debut, Georges St-Pierre’s influence on her goals, and more.

MMA Fighting

