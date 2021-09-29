CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Wins NFC Offensive Player of the Week Award

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
RamDigest
 8 days ago

Matthew Stafford has won the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for his efforts in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Stafford finished the game completing 27 of 38 passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns. This marks the second time in three weeks the new Rams' signal-caller has been named the winner of the award.

Stafford was recognized in this manner just one time in his 12 years with the Detroit Lions.

Not only did Stafford post notable numbers to defeat last season's Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he led L.A. to victory in convincing style. If not for a garbage-time touchdown for Tampa Bay late in the fourth quarter, the Rams would have beaten the Bucs by the final score of 34-17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLeU9_0cBl9o4Z00

This was a statement win for Stafford and the Rams as the consensus opinion included L.A. and Tampa Bay being two of the league's top teams.

Continue reading:

  • SI Power Rankings: Where do the Rams sit Ahead of Week 4?

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

