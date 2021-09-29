CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Gators LB Jeremiah Moon Repeats as William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

By Demetrius Harvey
AllGators
 8 days ago
Announced today, Florida Gators linebacker Jeremiah Moon is being considered for the William V. Campbell Trophy as a semifinalist. This will be the redshirt senior's second-straight year as a semifinalist for the trophy.

The William V. Campbell Trophy is given annually to college football's brightest for the player's combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

"A two-time semifinalist, Moon was part of the SEC and Football Leadership Council for two years, which is composed of one football student-athlete from each institution," UF stated in its release today. "This group meets twice a year at the SEC office with the commissioner and additional staff to address issues, new legislation and other topics."

Participating in his sixth year with the Florida football program, Moon has quickly become one of the team's primary leaders on defense. Since an injury occurred to starting LB Ventrell Miller, the versatile defender has taken on a new role within the Gators defense, filling in for Miller during his absence.

On the year, Moon has accumulated 23 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He also has a pass breakup under his belt. His efforts have not gone unnoticed by the Florida football staff, including defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, who recently praised the LB for his work and ability in the middle of the Florida defense.

"I think the world of Jeremiah Moon, his preparation and what he does," Grantham said early last week. "He has a lot of versatility. He can play off the ball, he can play at the end of the line, he can give you pass rush and he can cover. We’re going to find ways to utilize a player like that."

Now, Moon has an opportunity to continue his final season at Florida with his largest role to date, and something that he certainly hasn't taken for granted as he looks to make his way to the NFL following this season.

“I’m just trying to find a way to get better every week," Moon told reporters last week via Zoom. "I know it's been a long road, I’m happy things are starting to pay off. Every week I’m trying to find something else to get better at.”

AllGators

