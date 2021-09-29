Fairfield County Man Accused Of Engaging In Sex Acts With Child He Drove To Meet In Illinois

A man from the area is facing multiple child exploitation charges in connection to an incident involving a 14-year-old girl who he transported across the country to his Fairfield County home.

Danbury resident Wayne Marcell, age 35, has been accused of paying $2,000 to have the teenage victim transported from Lubbock, Texas, to Illinois, where he allegedly drove her back to his Fairfield County home and abused her.

US Attorney Leonard Boyle said that in April 2021, a 14-year-old girl in Georgia met Robert Fyke, age 33, of Lubbock, on an online video/chat platform. Fyke and the teen then used Kik and other social media platforms to communicate.

In May 2021, it is alleged that Fyke drove from Texas to Georgia, picked up the minor victim, and drove her back to Lubbock, where she lived with him for approximately four weeks.

It is alleged that while living with Fyke, the teen began speaking with Marcell through video games and social media. In June, Marcell paid for someone to drive her from Texas to Illinois, where he then drove from Connecticut to Illinois to bring her back to Danbury.

Marcell was arrested in June and charged this week in federal court with:

Sexual exploitation of a child;

Receipt of child pornography;

Transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity;

Conspiracy.

If convicted, Marcell faces a maximum term of life in prison.

