AI-powered meeting plugin Read AI emerges from stealth with $10M
a startup developing an AI-powered platform for meeting metrics, today emerged from stealth with $10 million in seed funding from Madrona Venture Group with participation from PSL Ventures and individual investors. With the funding, cofounder and CEO David Shim says that Read will be able to make its service available for free on Zoom and via Zoom’s app marketplace, as well as through a Google Calendar integration.venturebeat.com
