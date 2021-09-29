AI-powered meeting plugin Read AI emerges from stealth with $10M

BT has successfully completed an automated drone trial at the Port of Southampton in partnership with Associated British Ports(ABP) and RoboK. The trial demonstrated a drone flying over the port’s vehicle inventory lot, with images captured and fed into an artificial intelligence (AI) powered system to track and analyse vehicle occupancy levels. The trial forms part of ABP’s ambitions to harness the latest technologies to improve operational efficiency, accuracy and safety for its ports and customers. For ABP, implementing drone automation with AI provides a breadth of opportunities to exploit data and provide accurate management of its sites, asset control and enhanced security.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO