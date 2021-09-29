Oklahoma Safety Pat Fields Named Semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

Oklahoma safety Pat Fields is earning acclaim for his body of work off the football field.

On Wednesday morning, Fields was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy presented by the National Football Foundation.

Now in the 32nd year of the award, the Campbell Trophy is given to the best football scholar-athlete in the country, combining academic success, performance on the field and exemplary leadership.

A two-time defensive captain for the Sooners, Fields has also been a standout performer in the classroom.

Fields has posted a 3.82 GPA in the classroom while working towards a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting as well as a master’s degree, also in accounting.

He was named an Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection in 2019 and 2020, and he was also a 2020 Academic All-America second-team selection.

Fields was also a recipient of the Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, OU’s Dan Gibbons Outstanding Scholar Athlete of the Year Award and the 2020 Cotton Bowl’s Dan S. Petty Scholarship Award.

His impact has been felt beyond the Oklahoma campus as well.

Fields is the founder of “Town Business”, a financial literacy seminar that teaches high school football student-athletes about budgeting, money management, credit and personal branding.

He also worked with the OU National Black Alumni Associate to found the Black Wall Street Scholarship which provides financial aide for underrepresented and lower income students in his home town of Tulsa.

On Oct. 27, the NFF will announce the 12-14 finalists for the Campbell Trophy. Each finalist will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship.

The finalists will travel to Las Vegas for the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7.

The winner of the Campbell Trophy will have their postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.

Fields would be the second Sooner to win the award after center Ty Darlington won the honor in 2015.

