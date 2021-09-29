Fantasy start or sit Week 4: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans D/ST

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is off to a solid start to the 2021 season for fantasy managers, but his first three games haven’t come without some blemishes.

Tannehill tallied 197 passing yards, a career-high 56 rushing yards and three scores in Week 3, but also added a pair of interceptions that lowered his final fantasy output. Turnovers continue to be a concern for the Titans quarterback, as he now has six over three games.

Thankfully, Tannehill has been able to offset some of that with his production on the ground, and ultimately we don’t expect this to continue because the Tennessee signal-caller has a history of taking care of the football.

Tennessee’s defense was solid last Sunday after allowing just 16 points to the Indianapolis Colts, but a lack of turnovers stopped the unit from being an elite one last week.

For fantasy managers who have a piece of Tannehill and/or the Titans’ D/ST, this week should be yet another solid one. Find out now as we look at some start or sit advice for both.

Ryan Tannehill: Start (depending)

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

Don’t look now, but the Jets are tied for the second-fewest fantasy points allowed to signal-callers through three games. However, when you take a closer look, it’s easy to see why.

New York has seen matchups against three average-at-best quarterbacks in the Carolina Panthers’ Sam Darnold, the New England Patriots’ Mac Jones, and the Denver Broncos’ Teddy Bridgewater.

Tannehill, who has played at a near-elite level the past two seasons, is the best quarterback the Jets have faced thus far. Even if New York’s trend of keeping quarterbacks in check holds, Tannehill brings a safe floor thanks to his rushing ability.

Unfortunately, thanks to injuries to A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, both of whom are uncertain to play, we aren’t as confident in Tannehill, especially if both sit.

If one of them plays, it’s full steam ahead. If neither play, we wouldn’t hate finding another option for this week.

Titans D/ST: Start

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

As we said last week ahead of their matchup against the Colts, the Titans’ D/ST has a three-week stretch where you can set and forget it.

That stretch continues this week against the Jets, a team giving up the most fantasy points per contest to opposing D/STs. Next week, the Titans get the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team ceding the third-most points to D/STs.

The Jets are tied for the most sacks allowed in the NFL with 15, and the second-most turnovers with seven, all of which have come via interceptions thrown by rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

Adding to that, the Titans’ defense has been sensational over its last six quarters of regulation, ceding just 22 points in that span — and seven of those points came off an offensive turnover that set the Colts up near midfield.

Tennessee’s pass-rush has been very good to start the season, even though the sacks haven’t exactly piled up. The Titans totaled 26 pressures in Week 3, and with the Jets’ struggles upfront, and with them missing left tackle Mekhi Becton, we’re expecting a sacks explosion on Sunday.