This Is Nevada's Best Coffee Shop

Coffee shops are a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and Nevada has some delicious local favorites. Not all coffee shops are created equally though. Some have delivery services and to-go options while others have locally-roasted beans and the perfect dine-in ambience.

So which coffee shop is the best in Nevada?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best coffee shops in each state.

According to the list, the best coffee shop in Nevada is Skimos Coffee in Henderson. The shop's website states, "Skimos Coffee Shop is committed to providing consistent quality and USDA organic coffee drinks in a cozy and quiet atmosphere with friendly customer service."

Here's what the website says about the restaurant :

"Known for its super smooth espresso, Skimos Coffee is a local favorite in the Las Vegas area. The beans are sourced from Olympia Coffee , and the Yelp reviews swear by the cafe's cold brew. If that doesn't sell you, the latte art will."

