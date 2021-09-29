CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

This Is Nevada's Best Coffee Shop

By Ginny Reese
KSNE Sunny 106.5
KSNE Sunny 106.5
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mzHxJ_0cBl9I1R00
Photo: Getty Images

Coffee shops are a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and Nevada has some delicious local favorites. Not all coffee shops are created equally though. Some have delivery services and to-go options while others have locally-roasted beans and the perfect dine-in ambience.

So which coffee shop is the best in Nevada?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best coffee shops in each state.

According to the list, the best coffee shop in Nevada is Skimos Coffee in Henderson. The shop's website states, "Skimos Coffee Shop is committed to providing consistent quality and USDA organic coffee drinks in a cozy and quiet atmosphere with friendly customer service."

Here's what the website says about the restaurant :

"Known for its super smooth espresso, Skimos Coffee is a local favorite in the Las Vegas area. The beans are sourced from Olympia Coffee , and the Yelp reviews swear by the cafe's cold brew. If that doesn't sell you, the latte art will."

Click here to view the full list of the best coffee shops in each state.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
EatThis

America's Third-Biggest Pizza Chain Is Opening Dozens of New Locations

"Pizza! Pizza!" is the catchphrase of this national pizzeria… and according to a new report, when they promise pizza, they mean it. The pizza chain that's beloved in large part for its noteworthy deals has been baking up a plan to take its product wider. In particular, they're about to put a serious stake in the ground in one Midwestern city.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Popular Asian Fried Chicken Chain Is Opening 23 New Locations in 5 States

For years, it was known as a beloved late-night NYC spot where groups of friends would crowd in after a night at the bars. It's a favorite—fans of this restaurant know there's nothing else on the planet quite like the crunch of this hot, tender chicken, or the sweet-and-savory sauce it's coated in. But all that was just the beginning. With locations currently in over 20 states, this Korean fried chicken chain is now invading a new segment of the country. If you know, you know: If this chain is coming to a state near you, your taste buds may never be quite the same.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Henderson, NV
Restaurants
Henderson, NV
Government
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Henderson, NV
Lifestyle
Henderson, NV
Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Government
reviewjournal.com

Longtime local Japanese restaurant closes

In what has become a sign of the times, a venerable Las Vegas restaurant has closed, the property reportedly sold to a dispensary. Osaka Japanese Cuisine, which had been at 7511 W. Lake Mead Blvd., closed Sunday after more than two decades. It had been owned by Joy Nakanishi Faas, whose brother, Gene, operates Osaka Japanese Bistro at 4205 W. Sahara Ave. and 10920 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson. The businesses operated separately, and the bistros will remain open.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Coffee Beans#Organic Coffee#Food Drink#Best Coffee Shop#Skimos Coffee Shop#Usda#Olympia Coffee#Instagram A
ABC 4

Coffee chain celebrates newest Utah location

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Northern Utah, you have a new Dutch Bros Coffee location. On September 30, Dutch Bros Coffee is opening its newest location at 4177 Riverdale Road in Riverdale. This is the second location opening in Utah this month. Customers visiting the Riverdale location on Thursday can enjoy...
UTAH STATE
Dave Chung

Crack Shack to open second Denver location in RiNo

Grange fries at Crack Shack's location in Greenwood VillageDave Chung. After opening its first location in Troy Guard's Grange Hall in Greenwood Village, San Diego's favorite fried chicken spot The Crack Shack will be opening a second location in RiNo at 2801 Walnut Street. According to The Denver Post, The Crack Shack plans to open its standalone location in August 2022, next door to RiNo's Stem Ciders and the soon-to-open RevZilla.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Las Vegas Sun

New restaurant at Harrah’s will bring a taste of Louisiana to the Strip

Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 | 9:40 a.m. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is set to open a restaurant inside Harrah's in early 2022. This will be the first West Coast location for the Baton Rouge-based chain of sports bars. It will also be the first Walk-On's with a breakfast menu, featuring dishes such as Voodoo Shrimp and Grits and beignets.
LOUISIANA STATE
Greyson F

New Coffee Shop Opening, Replacing Starbucks

Millions of people around the world begin their day with a cup of coffee. For some, there’s nothing more therapeutic than making it at home, and yet for others, there’s a stronger desire to go out into the world and find a coffee shop that whips up a delicious brew. For those who enjoy testing out new coffee shops here in Tucson, there’s a new destination on the list.
MIX 106

Boise Is One Of The Country’s Best Coffee Cities

We've got some pretty stellar coffee options here in Boise, and while we aren't the "best" coffee city in the country, we're among the coffee elite!. Wallethub released their 2021 study of the best coffee cities in America and it should come as no surprise that the West Coast and the Pacific Northwest in general, do pretty well. Portland took the number one spot, San Francisco took the number two and believe it or not, Seattle was the third best coffee city for 2021. So what's it all based on? Well, a variety of factors: average price per pack of coffee, average price for a cappuccino, average spending per household, share of adult coffee drinkers, share of households that actually own coffee makers, number of coffee shops per capita, number of coffee shops with free wifi, number of donut shops, etc. I mean you get the idea... A lot of different factors went into organizing the 100 most populated cities in the country based on how coffee friendly they are.
BOISE, ID
KSNE Sunny 106.5

KSNE Sunny 106.5

Las Vegas, NV
887
Followers
274
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Sunny 106.5 FM Las Vegas, The Best Variety Of The 80s 90s & Today

 https://sunny1065.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy