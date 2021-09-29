CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Mostow on the Making of Breakdown and What Really Happened After Terminator 3

By Bilge Ebiri
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month marks the long-awaited Blu-ray release of the 1997 hit Breakdown, in which Kurt Russell stars as a man whose wife (Kathleen Quinlan) is mysteriously abducted after their car breaks down in the middle of the desert. One of the great thrillers of the 1990s, the film served as a breakthrough for director Jonathan Mostow, who would follow it up with the spectacular WWII submarine epic U-571 (2000), starring Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton, and Harvey Keitel, before vaulting into franchise land with Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003). Although T3’s reputation has eroded somewhat over the years, it’s actually a solid action film, and quite possibly the darkest sequel ever made for any major movie franchise.

