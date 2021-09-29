Senior Trevor Rorabaugh leads Revere to boys soccer win over rival Copley

When Winona’s boys soccer team took the field on Thursday, the Winhawks were looking for a bounce-back performance and they found it, soundly defeating Lake City 9-0. Two days earlier the Winhawks (7-1-1) lost their first game of the season, falling 3-1 against Rochester Century. While Century ranks among the best teams in the state, and the loss is not an embarrassing defeat for Winona, that does not mean the team did not want to get the taste of losing out of their mouth quickly.

WINONA, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO