Senior Trevor Rorabaugh leads Revere to boys soccer win over rival Copley
Senior Trevor Rorabaugh scored three goals Tuesday night to lead visiting Revere (9-0-2) to a victory over rival Copley (3-6-2). Rorabaugh scored goals in the third, 27th and 74th minutes for Revere, which is ranked No. 1 in the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association Division II state poll. His first two goals were unassisted. Sophomore Jeffery Boyle assisted on the third goal, which snapped a 2-2 tie.www.beaconjournal.com
