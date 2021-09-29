CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior Trevor Rorabaugh leads Revere to boys soccer win over rival Copley

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Trevor Rorabaugh scored three goals Tuesday night to lead visiting Revere (9-0-2) to a victory over rival Copley (3-6-2). Rorabaugh scored goals in the third, 27th and 74th minutes for Revere, which is ranked No. 1 in the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association Division II state poll. His first two goals were unassisted. Sophomore Jeffery Boyle assisted on the third goal, which snapped a 2-2 tie.

Winona Daily News

High school soccer: Winona boys win in rout over Lake City

When Winona’s boys soccer team took the field on Thursday, the Winhawks were looking for a bounce-back performance and they found it, soundly defeating Lake City 9-0. Two days earlier the Winhawks (7-1-1) lost their first game of the season, falling 3-1 against Rochester Century. While Century ranks among the best teams in the state, and the loss is not an embarrassing defeat for Winona, that does not mean the team did not want to get the taste of losing out of their mouth quickly.
WINONA, MN
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – Christian County Boys’ Soccer Senior Night

The Christian County boys’ soccer team took the chance to honor the senior members of this year’s team prior to their match Wednesday night against Fort Campbell. YourSportsEdge.Com was there for the ceremony and got these pics. Check em out. Christian County Boys’ Soccer Senior Night.
SOCCER
Romesentinel.com

RFA works overtime to earn boys soccer win

The Rome Free Academy boys soccer team needed overtime but got a 3-2 win over Utica Proctor on the road in the Tri-Valley League Thursday. The game was tied 1-1 at the half and each team added a goal in the second half. But it was RFA that had the...
ROME, NY
oberlinathletics.org

Boys Soccer Senior Night

Today, honored and recognized some outstanding STUDENT-ATHLETES for their hard work and dedication to the Oberlin Phoenix Boys Soccer Program. Marco is an exchange student from Chile. Marco enjoys playing soccer and basketball. Marco’s future plans are to attend Medical School. Daniel Aranosky. Daniel is the son of Eugenia and...
OBERLIN, OH
News-Herald.com

Boys soccer: University guts out 4-3 win over resilient Riverside

Generally speaking year to year, the barometer for News-Herald coverage area boys soccer can typically be found on a grass pitch in Hunting Valley. Riverside was ready if not eager to attempt to be a barometer buster Sept 23 at University. But the Preppers saw through the result, showing why...
SOCCER
Garden City News

GCHS Boys Soccer keeps up winning ways

The GC Varsity Soccer boys knew that this year would take some time to get used to playing with all the new players on the team. The team did not take long to gel together. In its third game back versus Calhoun the boys took charge again by dominating possession throughout the game.
SOCCER
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Eden Christian stepping in as newest rival for Winchester Thurston boys soccer

Winchester Thurston has built up a pretty good rivalry with Greensburg Central Catholic over the past few years. Since 2017, the two teams have met eight times in the regular season in Section 2 action and have a 4-4-0 record against each other. In addition, the pair met three of the past four years in the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs with the Centurions taking the title game battle each of the past two years and the Bears winning a quarterfinal matchup in 2017.
SOCCER
readthereporter.com

Boys soccer: Carmel, University get Thursday wins

The Carmel boys soccer team won its Senior Night game on Thursday, beating Cathedral 2-0 at Murray Stadium. Two seniors scored goals for the Class 3A No. 13 Greyhounds: AJ Caito and Baenan Mckeown. Caiton also had an assist. Another senior, TJ Barrett, recorded the shutout at goal. Carmel coach...
CARMEL, IN
Times West Virginian

Fairmont Senior boys soccer gets back on track with 16-0 win

FAIRMONT — Saturday functioned as a great get-right day for both Fairmont Senior soccer programs. After both teams tied in their matchups Thursday, the girls bested Berkeley Springs in their matchup, 10-0. Then, the boys team one-upped their Polar Bear counterparts, as Fairmont Senior (7-2-3) ran away with a 16-0 victory over Berkeley Springs (1-11).
FAIRMONT, WV
southernminn.com

St. Peter boys soccer slides into 3-2 win over Mound Westonka

On a wet and muddy Floyd B. Johnson field, the St. Peter boys soccer team slipped by Mound Westonka 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at St. Peter Middle School. "It was terrible conditions," said St. Peter senior midfielder/striker Cooper Dean who finished with a goal and an assist. "The field was bad, very muddy and sticky, so it was hard to tell what was a slip and what was a foul. So overall the extrinsic conditions weren't very ideal, but as team we played pretty solid."
SAINT PETER, MN
fordcountychronicle.com

Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 11-0 over Watseka on senior day

FISHER – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team’s 10th shutout of the season was in jeopardy on Saturday as Watseka lined up for a penalty kick with less than two minutes remaining. With goalkeepers Aaron Kasper and Logan Heath playing in the field, the Bunnies needed an emergency goalkeeper. Luckily, senior...
SOCCER
Ellwood City Ledger

Riverside boys soccer overcomes 'weak' start in win over South Side

ELLWOOD CITY — Noah Zelch refuses to put this one in the win column. The Riverside High School senior midfielder and team captain expects more from himself and his teammates. He knew Monday afternoon’s 2-0 win over the struggling South Side Rams wasn’t going to cut it if the WPIAL Class 1A Panthers — now sitting at 3-3 in conference play and 4-5 overall — want any chance of making a postseason run.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
Ocean City Today

Decatur boys’ soccer squad battles to 2-1 win over QA

(Sept. 24, 2021) The Stephen Decatur boys’ soccer team pulled out a 2-1 win over the Queen Anne’s Lions on Wednesday in Berlin. “We knew it was going to be a tough, physical game,” said Decatur Coach Jamie Greenwood. “Queen Anne’s is always a [Bayside Conference] North powerhouse. We were anticipating a good game and we got it.”
SOCCER

