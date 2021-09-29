CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Original Super Mario Bros. movie hits top of Amazon’s video sales chart

By Andrew Rockett
Nintendo Enthusiast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you take a look at Amazon’s video sales chart, you’ll see that 1993’s infamous trainwreck film Super Mario Bros. is enjoying a surge of popularity. The movie topped Amazon’s video sales charts last night. At the time of writing, the movie has sunk back down to the third overall spot (behind the Blu-Ray and DVD editions of Fast9), which, right now, is still just a little bit high for a thirty-year-old movie that isn’t about Halloween.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

