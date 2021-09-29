To Be a Successful Entrepreneur, You Need to Think About Progress, Not Product
In the latest episode of the 'The Human Factor,' Kellogg School of Management professor David Schonthal explains 'friction theory' and how to overcome consumer resistance. As an award-winning professor of innovation and entrepreneurship at the Kellogg School of Management, David Schonthal knows what it takes to become a successful entrepreneur. During the September 23 episode of The Human Factor, a LinkedIn video series hosted by Eric Schurenburg, CEO of Inc.'s parent company Mansueto Ventures, Schonthal shared his thoughts on what makes a business succeed and why so many seem to fail.www.inc.com
