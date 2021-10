Changes to indoor mask mandates across the Bay Area could be coming as soon as this week. "We've been discussing this among the health officers in the region and our intention and our plan is to develop a set of metrics that we all share, that are common across the region as to when to lift indoor masking," Dr. Sara Cody told Santa Clara County Supervisors on Tuesday. An "announcement with details" is expected "by the end of this week," she added.

