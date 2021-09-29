Hot Right NowCeleb-Worthy Swag: The Products and Experiences We’re Loving Right Now!

Here are the hottest products on the lips of Hollywood’s elite this week.

THE ON-THE-GO DIP DUO

Cheese lovers, finally a snack you can take with you. The Laughing Cow & Go portable cups are smart and filling with 5g of protein and 140 calories. Plus, they fit neatly into your cup holder making them a great companion for any road trip or quick errand. Available in three crave-worthy flavors — Creamy Original paired with whole wheat breadsticks, Creamy White Cheddar paired with pretzel breadsticks and Creamy Herbs paired with multigrain breadsticks — simply slather on and enjoy the best crunchy-creamy-then-crunchy-again textural experience we’ve ever had in a snack. Two-pack is $2.49, available at thelaughingcow.com.

FIT TO BE FABULOUS

Spotted: Tavi Noir designs on some of Hollywood’s hottest gym bodies! The activewear brand has amassed a famous following, thanks to performance pieces that are minimalistic yet feminine and stylish. Current gems offered include the $88 Cozy Sweatshirt, $92 High Waisted Leggings and $50 Studio Bra in fall perfect Garnet. tavinoir.com.

EVERYDAY UPGRADE

Forget ordinary stationery! teNeues, the luxury German publisher, transforms notecards, journals, puzzles and even clipboards into works of art, with its latest lineup highlighting paintings by celebrated names such as Vincent Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Claude Monet. Cost? $6.95 to $19.95. teneues.nyc.

A CLEAN SLATE

Plant-powered complexion perfection? Sign us up! Beautaniq Beauty’s sustainable skincare utilizes scientifically proven active ingredients like hyaluronic acid, green tea extract, rosewater and squalane to create effective products that don’t cost the earth. Bonus: The $18 and up line of serums, cleansers and more is easy on wallets, too! beautaniqbeauty.com.

STREETWEAR CHIC

Renowned for its signature denim, Australian label Ksubi has entered the golden age with an exclusive collection of 18k jewelry for men and women. From delicate logo necklaces and hoop earrings to chunky chain link baubles and ’90s-inspired signet rings, the unisex looks serve up glamorous attitude. Prices start at $120. ksubi.com.

ESCAPE TO THE ENGLISH COUNTRYSIDE!

Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa is a quintessentially British retreat with a twist! Located two hours outside of London, on the edge of the historic New Forest National Park, the classic estate boasts 72 rooms and suites — 14 of which are spectacular treehouses. An on-site culinary school (helmed by celebrity chef James Martin) and a wine list featuring over 1,900 varietals only add to this spot’s fun personality. chewtonglen.com