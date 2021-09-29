CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Country's Best For Coffee Lovers

By Sarah Tate
WDCG G105
WDCG G105
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aW4TH_0cBl8xo500
Photo: Getty Images

Each year, more and more coffee shops open around the country as the need for the caffeinated beverage grows. According to a recent survey by the National Coffee Association, 62% of Americans drink coffee every day, average about 3 cups, and the number has increased about 8% since January 2020.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities in the country to determine which are the best for those who enjoy a nice cup of coffee. Some cities high on the list, such as Seattle and Portland, may not come as a surprise due to the coffee culture in the region, but others may inspire you to take a trip to see what those coffee towns have in store .

Here are the North Carolina cities that made the list:

  • No. 49: Raleigh
  • No. 55: Charlotte
  • No. 87: Durham
  • No. 93: Winston-Salem
  • No. 96: Greensboro

Not only is Raleigh the top city in the state for coffee lovers, it is tied fourth overall for the lowest average price per pack of coffee.

These are the Top 10 cities in the country for coffee lovers:

  1. Portland, Oregon
  2. San Fransisco, California
  3. Seattle, Washington
  4. Orlando, Florida
  5. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  6. Honolulu, Hawaii
  7. Tampa, Florida
  8. Miami, Florida
  9. San Diego, California
  10. Boston, Massachusetts

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 100 cities across 12 factors, including average price of a cappuccino, share of adult coffee drinkers, average spending on coffee per household, coffee shops/houses & cafes per capita, and more.

Check out the full report here .

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Michigan

The Tiny Amish Town In Michigan That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Ready for a day trip in Michigan that strays a bit from the norm? While there are so many wonderful cities and towns to explore throughout the Great Lakes State, there’s something special about uncovering a locale where the pace of life is a bit slower and more peaceful. When you’re ready to unwind, do […] The post The Tiny Amish Town In Michigan That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Hawaii State
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Lewiston among cities expected to land Black Rifle Coffee next year

Black Rifle Coffee Company is considering a retail location in Lewiston sometime next year. Exactly where the Lewiston store would be hasn’t been disclosed, Black Rifle CEO Evan Hafer said in a text. A Lewiston High School graduate, Hafer attended the University of Idaho and spent 20 years in the...
LEWISTON, ID
Only In Oregon

This Oregon Mansion Is Among The Most Haunted Places In The Nation

High up in the hills above Portland, Oregon rests one of the most haunted homes in the nation: the Pittock Mansion. This stately house dates back to 1914, when it was owned by Henry and Georgiana Pittock constructed it. As legend has it, the historic residence is believed to be haunted by its former owners […] The post This Oregon Mansion Is Among The Most Haunted Places In The Nation appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Coffee Culture#Food Drink#Americans#Wallethub#Raleigh#Winston Salem No
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Magic 1470AM

The Best Cities In America For Coffee

There's some new research that looked into the best cities in America for coffee and they aren't the ones with the most stores that carry Maxwell House. They compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 12 metrics, including the number of coffee shops and roasters, the amount of coffee drinkers, the average prices in the area, and local coffee-related events.
RESTAURANTS
seattlepi.com

Study: Seattle falls in ratings for best cities for coffee lovers

The birthplace of Starbucks — which celebrates its 50th birthday this year — Seattle may seem like the top spot in the country for a cup of Joe. And last year, it was. However, the Emerald City dropped to third place in a recent study of the best cities for coffee lovers.
SEATTLE, WA
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Ranked Among The Best Cities in America For Singles

Even though we now live in a globally-connected digital age, local proximity is still one of the biggest factors in finding the perfect mate. To help singles who are looking for their soulmate, ApartmentList.com just released a new report ranking the top 100 cities in America for singles in 2021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WDCG G105

WDCG G105

Raleigh, NC
1K+
Followers
463
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Raleigh #1 Hit Music Station and #1 for New Music and home to The Showgram Mornings

 https://g105.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy