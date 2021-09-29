‘The Book of Boba Fett’ to Premiere on Disney+ This December

Benedict Cumberbatch Calls Scarlett Johansson’s Disney Lawsuit "A Bit Of a Mess" The debut of Black Widow on Disney+, four months and some change after landing in theaters and Disney+’s Premier Access tier, happens a full 17 months after the film was originally scheduled to arrive in theaters, way back in May of 2020. Whether you found the break refreshing or tragic is a matter of perspective, and thank Stan Lee in Valhalla that three MCU TV series debuted this year, lest devotees suffer even more. This is a long way of saying that the MCU, enjoyable as it is, is starting to consume the pop-cultural world like a great white in a feeding frenzy. We feel its absence intently; some of us have experienced the weird psychological effect where we feel grossly inadequate if we aren’t quite caught up on Loki yet, as if the zeitgeist is our god (and let’s be clear, if it’s a god, it’s a god of mischief). Regardless, as long as we keep shoveling money into the Disney-Marvel hole, the hits will keep coming — and Black Widow, which is a sayonara for Scarlett Johansson’s character and the first of 11 movies in Phase Four of the MCU (sigh? Maybe, but yeah, kind of), gives us our fix.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO