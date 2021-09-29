CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ to Premiere on Disney+ This December

By Brett White
Decider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoba Fett’s coming to get the New Year’s party started early. Disney+ has revealed that The Book of Boba Fett will open on Wednesday, December 29, which really injects a whole lot of excitement into what’s usually the sleepiest week of the year. The Mandalorian spinoff was teased in late...

decider.com

Comments / 0

Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Escape The Undertaker’ on Netflix, An Interactive Halloween Movie Featuring The WWE’s Creepiest Legend

Halloween is coming, and who doesn’t love a haunted house this time of year? Well, if you’re not ready to venture out to a real haunted house, Netflix has you covered with Escape The Undertaker, a short interactive movie special featuring the black-clad WWE legend protecting his mythical urn as fellow wrestling stars The New Day attempt to steal it. You’ll decide what twists and turns they take, and your choices could lead to success… or soul-stealing failure.
WWE
Variety

‘Black Widow’ Will Be Available To Stream on Disney Plus This Week

Disney Plus announced that Marvel Studios’ “Black Widow” will be available to all Disney Plus subscribers beginning Wednesday. In addition to Scarlett Johansson, who reprises the role of Black Widow, the action feature stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz. Cate Shortland directed, Kevin Feige produced and Eric Pearson penned the screenplay. The film unravels the mystery of Natasha Romanoff’s past and her path to becoming the spy and assassin she is today. “Black Widow” opened on July 9 after several postponements and was the first movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to open in theaters in two years. It was...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

What If...? Finale Recap: Guardians of the Multiverse — Plus, Grade Season 1

Disney+’s What If…? animated Marvel series wrapped its (truncated) nine-episode run on Wednesday. Who all was assembled to battle Infinity Ultron? And whose return was teased in a mid-credits scene? Coming out of Episode 8, in which Infinity Ultron emerged as an incredibly formidable threat (and even dragged The Watcher himself into the mix), the finale opened with Uatu dropping in on Captain Carter (in the midst of battling Batroc aboard the Lemurian Star)… Peter Quill (who was being tortured at the DQ by his dad)… Party Thor… Killmonger (just as the Wakandans were hunting him down for murder)… Star...
TV SERIES
Decider

When Will ‘One of Us Is Lying’ Premiere on Peacock?

If you thought your high school experience was traumatic, you have nothing on the teens of Bayview High. This week marks the premiere of One of Us Is Lying, Peacock‘s new original about murder, secrets, and one blog that is dead set on ruining everyone’s lives. It’s a whirlwind of drama you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

When Will ‘The Way of the Househusband’ Part 2 Premiere on Netflix?

In the mood for something silly and light-hearted this weekend? Netflix has your back with The Way of the Househusband, the streaming giant’s latest season of anime. If you love sagas about criminal masterminds blended with comedies about the banality of chores, this one’s for you. The first part of...
TV SERIES
Decider

Is ‘No Time To Die’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

It’s been a long time coming, but the 25th film in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die, is finally here. Daniel Craig returns as everyone’s favorite MI6 agent, 007, for the fifth and final time in this spy action from director Cary Joji Fukunaga. Also returning to their roles in the franchise are Léa Seydoux as Bond’s love interest, Madeleine Swan; Ben Whishaw as Bond’s Quartermaster, Q; Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny; Jeffrey Wright as Bond’s friend Felix; and Christoph Waltz as Bond’s enemy and foster brother, Ernst Stavro Blofeld.
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘V/H/S/94’ on Shudder, the Wonderfully Gross (and Funny) “Reboot” of the Horror Anthology Series

Shudder exclusive V/H/S/94 marks the return of the mostly dormant V/H/S horror anthology series, which championed the found-footage subgenre. Consisting of three films released between 2012-14, the series fizzled as shaky-cam creepfests waned in popularity, much to the chagrin of Dramamine execs. V/H/S/94 — billed as a “reboot” for reasons that elude me — seeks to invoke nostalgia for fuzzy imagery, tracking judder and muffle-wuffle audio, which will stoke the nostalgia zones of people of a certain vintage. These four shorts certainly channel the gleeful winging-it-in-the-woods-out-back vibe of 17-year-olds who, having burned through the horror sections of every local Blockbuster, decided to pick up a camera and make their own splatterfests. Here’s hoping that vibe is contagious.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Chloé Zhao’s ‘Eternals,’ From Marvel Studios, Gets Early Film Festival Premiere in Rome

Marvel Studios’ upcoming “Eternals,” directed by Chloé Zhao, has been set as the Rome Film Festival’s closing film. The hotly anticipated third film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have its Italian premiere on Sunday, Oct. 24, as an event jointly hosted by both Rome Film Fest and its separately run Alice nella città youth films strand, prior to its release in Italian movie theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 3, via Disney. The “Eternals” U.S. and U.K. release date is scheduled for Nov. 5. The film will go out in France, Germany and Sweden on Nov. 3. Rome fest organizers said...
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Black Widow’ on Disney+, a Rousing MCU Goodbye for Scarlett Johansson and Hello to Phase Four

Benedict Cumberbatch Calls Scarlett Johansson’s Disney Lawsuit "A Bit Of a Mess" The debut of Black Widow on Disney+, four months and some change after landing in theaters and Disney+’s Premier Access tier, happens a full 17 months after the film was originally scheduled to arrive in theaters, way back in May of 2020. Whether you found the break refreshing or tragic is a matter of perspective, and thank Stan Lee in Valhalla that three MCU TV series debuted this year, lest devotees suffer even more. This is a long way of saying that the MCU, enjoyable as it is, is starting to consume the pop-cultural world like a great white in a feeding frenzy. We feel its absence intently; some of us have experienced the weird psychological effect where we feel grossly inadequate if we aren’t quite caught up on Loki yet, as if the zeitgeist is our god (and let’s be clear, if it’s a god, it’s a god of mischief). Regardless, as long as we keep shoveling money into the Disney-Marvel hole, the hits will keep coming — and Black Widow, which is a sayonara for Scarlett Johansson’s character and the first of 11 movies in Phase Four of the MCU (sigh? Maybe, but yeah, kind of), gives us our fix.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+’s ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’: TV Review

Few brands are better suited to mine preexisting intellectual property than the Muppets. From A Christmas Carol to Treasure Island to countless parodic sketches and interludes, the synthetic ensemble has demonstrated a unique ability to smartly insert its myriad felt archetypes into almost any story. Of course, because everybody knows the resilience of the Muppet brand, too often there’s an attempt to shoehorn the beloved characters into properties with a high concept but no actual story. That’s probably why Disney+’s new holiday special Muppets Haunted Mansion doesn’t quite feel like a cash-in violation, but definitely feels like a disappointment. The Muppets are...
MOVIES
Variety

‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Starring Kathryn Hahn in the Works at Disney Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

A “WandaVision” spinoff starring Kathryn Hahn is in development at Disney Plus from Marvel Studios, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Hahn would reprise the role of Agatha Harkness in the series, which is described by sources as a dark comedy, though exact plot details remain under wraps. “WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer would serve as the writer and executive producer on the project. Should the spinoff go forward, it would be the first project Schaeffer has set up with Marvel since she signed an overall deal with them and 20th Television in May. As with all projects in development, Marvel Studios...
TV SERIES
Decider

‘On Cinema at the Cinema’ Is the Ultimate Workplace Cringe Comedy

You don’t have to be a movie buff to love On Cinema at the Cinema, but it helps!. Actually, nevermind—it probably won’t help you at all. The central joke of this cult-hit comedy series is that its “hosts”—comedians Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington, portraying elaborately fictionalized versions of themselves—don’t know the first thing about the cinema. What they do know about is driving each other crazy, and that’s the core of On Cinema’s appeal. With its Season 12 premiere recently debuting on the show’s new dedicated website HeiNetwork.tv, it’s the perfect show for anyone who’s ever shared a workplace with someone they absolutely can’t stand. And who hasn’t?
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Can ‘Ghosts’ Break The Trend Of Terrible British Sitcom Remakes?

You could almost hear the collective groan from across the pond in 2019 when CBS announced another British sitcom favorite would be getting the remake treatment. Had they not learned anything from the adaptations of (deep breath) Peep Show, Gavin and Stacey, Spaced, Friday Night Dinner, The Inbetweeners and The IT Crowd, most of which were so hopelessly inferior they failed to make it past the pilot stage? The Office still remains very much the exception to the rule.
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Black Widow,’ The Muppets and ‘LEGO Star Wars’

It’s a busy month at Disney+, especially for familiar characters enjoying Halloween-themed adventures (sometimes in a galaxy far, far away). October also sees the arrival of a big MCU title, a documentary about a pioneering explorer, and some peeks behind the Disney curtain. But first, can The Force stand up to things that go bump in the night? Buy:Disney Bundle Ad-Free Dealat$13.99 Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month. Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $13 (with ads). The ad-free Disney...
MOVIES

