CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

What Makes Valerie Bertinelli's Family Onion Rings Recipe Unique

By Adrianna MacPherson
mashed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many television fans may recognize Valerie Bertinelli from her various roles as a Golden Globe award-winning actress, foodies will likely know her from her various ventures in the culinary industry. As Food Network reports, Bertinelli is a cookbook author with several titles under her belt including "One Dish At A Time," a title that references her long-running role on the series "One Day at a Time," and the Food Network show she hosts, "Valerie's Home Cooking." It's safe to say that Bertinelli knows her way around a kitchen, and while she creates plenty of delectable dishes entirely from her own imagination, she also occasionally offers a nod to her heritage by including a few family recipes in the mix.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

In Paula Deen's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

When you're a fan of a celebrity chef like Paula Deen, following their career can be tough. Legacy personalities like Deen have years of recipes, books, shows, and content. And let's be real, as much as we may like, most of us don't have all day, every day to cook and work our way through all of them.
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

30 Best Chicken Thigh Recipes

These chicken thighs recipes are easy to cook and yield huge flavor. Chicken thighs are juicy and rich enough that they won’t dry out like chicken breasts. This selection of our best chicken thighs recipes covers everything from baked chicken thighs to slow-cooked chicken thighs, and more! No matter which of these chicken recipes you choose, you’re in for a wonderful meal. Enjoy!
RECIPES
Mashed

Bobby Flay Would Choose This Simple Food For His Last Meal

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay loves food as much as the next person. Per Bon Appetit, Flay likes keeping his breakfast fresh and filling it with something like Greek yogurt with berries or a rich smoothie with fruits. He said, "My favorite smoothie's really simple: Greek yogurt, lots of fresh blueberries, and at Whole Foods they have this juice, it's a black currant juice, and that's what I use in my smoothie." When the chef is in the mood for something fancier, he treats himself to a serving off eggs and thick-cut bacon.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Unusual Ingredients Bobby Flay Always Adds To His Grilled Cheese

The September 13 episode of the "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay" podcast may be the best one yet, at least for sports fans and young adults. The father-daughter duo, who started their food podcast earlier this year, broke down everything there is to know about "pregaming." For those who aren't familiar with the term, pregaming is when you drink before going out to the bars, a football game, or another kind of social arrangement. Pregaming is a lot like tailgating except there's a lot less food, a lot more alcohol, and it's usually with a smaller group of people ahead of a larger event.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie Bertinelli
Mashed

Hearty Beef Stew Recipe

When colder weather hits, it's not uncommon to turn to comforting dishes with fall flavors. Recipes featuring apples, pumpkin, caramel, and butternut squash are certainly top of mind. And of course, colder weather means more soups are on the menu for lunch or dinnertime too. Another cold-weather classic? A delicious, hearty beef stew.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
Mashed

The 5 Dishes Bobby Flay Thinks Everyone Should Know How To Make

It goes without saying that for a professional chef like Bobby Flay, food is high on the priority list. On his website, Flay writes, "Food is the center of my universe," and he has dedicated his entire life to various culinary pursuits. While this has often meant long hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with the world, Flay recently added another project to his roster: He and his daughter Sophie started a podcast called "Always Hungry" to discuss their similar interests related to food, travel, and lifestyle (via Bobby Flay).
RECIPES
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onion Rings#Family Recipes#Food Drink#Golden Globe#The Food Network
12tomatoes.com

Rachael Ray’s Stroganoff Casserole

Classic comfort food from the queen of quick meals. Rachael Ray is the queen of quick and efficient meals, but she also manages to make them incredibly tasty. Case in point – her Beef Stroganoff Casserole. Her recipe takes a classic comfort food dish and does it one better by transforming it into casserole while staying true to all the components that make it so good in the first place. Full of tender egg noodles, savory beef and mushrooms in an herbed sour cream sauce, and the genius addition of rye breadcrumbs, it’s a casserole that tastes familiar and totally new all at once.
RECIPES
Mashed

Nearly 27% Believe This Celebrity Chef's Cooking Is Completely Overrated

Fame typically doesn't come without controversy. And despite seeming to churn out beautiful, mouthwatering dishes on a constant basis, celebrity chefs are no exception — there's always going to be a fair share of opposers. Even other chefs, sometimes, as in the case of Eric Ripert and Gordon Ramsay. BabbleTop lists 15 celebrity chefs from "least mean to meanest," highlighting the low points and controversies of such figures as Paula Deen and Action Bronson. But what if you think a famous chef just doesn't live up to the hype?
RECIPES
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli's Transformation Is Seriously Turning Heads

Valerie Bertinelli has played many leading roles in her lifetime: award-winning television actress, teenage celebrity, rock star wife, and culinary host, to name just a few. Along the way, she's had plenty of highs (marriage, the birth of her child, a successful career change) and some notable lows (divorce and body image struggles amongst them). All told, Bertinelli has acquired enough stories to fill a book — or three, to be exact. Some of these stories are well known, but many are not and could be pretty surprising.
CELEBRITIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Recipes: Individual Chicken Pot Pies, Brownie Cookies

Note: For an easy dinner later in the week, prepare pot pies as directed. Let cool at room temperature 30 minutes after baking. Cover loosely and refrigerate for up to 3 days. When ready to serve, preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place pot pies on a rimmed baking sheet and bake until a table knife inserted in the center feels hot when touched with a finger, about 20 to 30 minutes. From "Betty Crocker Best 100."
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mashed.com

This Eggplant Dish From Beat Bobby Flay Is An Unbeatable Sunday Dinner

If you're looking for another celebrity chef cookbook to pad your bookshelves, then Bobby Flay has you covered. Stop by Flay's website and you'll see he has already published a small boatload of cookbooks, catering to just about everyone: people into health and fitness, burger-fry-and-shake lovers, and addicts ... barbecue addicts, that is. The latest compendium of Flay's recipes drops October 5, according to another page on the Bobby Flay website: a book spawned from his Food Network show titled simply, "Beat Bobby Flay: Conquer the Kitchen with 100+ Battle-Tested Recipes."
RECIPES
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is 'In Love' With Her Kitchen Makeover

"Valerie's Home Cooking" shows us both the dinner parties we always wanted to join and the home cooking setups that we always wished we had in our own homes. As host Valerie Bertinelli shares her easy-to-follow yet indulgent recipes, home viewers follow along to create their own versions of dishes like cedar plank salmon with grilled cherry tomatoes, brown butter sauteed spinach with lemon, and Prosecco with raspberry cassis ice cubes (via Food Network). One thing that is always consistent while we watch Bertinelli's show is our kitchen envy — and now her kitchen has gotten even better.
RECIPES
TODAY.com

Trisha Yearwood's easy comfort food: Potato chip brownies and chicken potpie burgers

Singer, actor, author and TV personality Trisha Yearwood is joining today to share a few of her favorite creative comfort-food recipes from her new cookbook, "Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family." She shows us how to make sweet and salty bacon-potato chip brownies, banana split nachos and chicken potpie burgers with creamy gravy.
RECIPES
Mashed

Cajun Shrimp Salad Recipe

Cajun cuisine certainly has a broad range of influences, partly dictated by the abundance of local seafood (via The Culture Trip). Since Cajun seasoning is fairly common in the average spice collection, we're always on the lookout for new ways to include it in a dish. Recipe developer and food blogger Erin Johnson created a delicious Cajun shrimp salad that lets the seasoning fully shine for maximum flavor.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy