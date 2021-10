As Stanford students come to campus this fall, many for the first time, they must answer an essential question. Where is there good pizza in town? Pizza is an essential food. The magical combination of sauce, cheese and dough is comforting and community-building, whether you’re sharing a pie with a study group or eating a slice late at night when you’re tired but can’t sleep. I consider myself an extreme pizzaphile, so for the benefit of our readers, I have eaten and reviewed five pizza restaurants within the city limits of Palo Alto.

