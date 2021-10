October is Filipino American History Month, and the Bay Area has one of the largest populations of Filipino Americans in the states—right in Daly City. DC (out here, DC means Daly City, not our nation’s capital) doesn’t usually get much glory, living in the shadow (er, fog belt) just south of San Francisco. But it’s one of the most densely populated cities in the U.S., with a third of its 104,000 residents being of Filipino descent. So it should come as no surprise that DC has some of the best Filipino eateries in the Bay. Here are just a few to get you started. Let’s eat. Or, kain na!

