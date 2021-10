ARIES (March 21-April 19): “Consecrate” is not a phrase you usually encounter in mental circles. In my house nation of America, many in any other case sensible folks spurn the chance that we’d wish to make issues sacred. And plenty of artwork aspires to do the other of consecration: strip the world of holiness and mock the urge to commune with sanctified experiences. But filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini (1922–1975) expressed a contradictory view. He wrote, “I am not interested in deconsecrating: that’s a fashion I hate. I want to reconsecrate things as much as possible, I want to re-mythicize them.” In accordance with astrological omens, Aries, I invite you to search for alternatives to do the identical.

