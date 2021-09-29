Which Pro Football Hall of Fame first time nominees will get in for 2021?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame process is beginning now, with finalists being announced towards the end of the year, and recipients to be told in early February. A total of 122 modern-era players are eligible for the NFL Hall of Fame in 2022. The vast majority have had the opportunity before and not made it into Canton, but this year they’re joined by 10 first-time nominees who have reached their retirement threshold and now have a chance to be voted in.