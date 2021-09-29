David Bowie ‘Brilliant Adventure 5 1992-2001’ & ‘Toy’ detailed
Parlophone Records/ISO Records have announced two new David Bowie projects. David Bowie 5 Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001) will be released on November 26th, the fifth in a series of box sets chronicling his career from 1969 to the 21st century. One day before Bowie’s birthday on January 7, 2022, Toy (Toy: Box) will receive its long awaited official release, finally making the legendary previously unreleased album available in 3 CD or six 10” vinyl versions.themusicuniverse.com
