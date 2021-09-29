CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

David Bowie ‘Brilliant Adventure 5 1992-2001’ & ‘Toy’ detailed

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParlophone Records/ISO Records have announced two new David Bowie projects. David Bowie 5 Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001) will be released on November 26th, the fifth in a series of box sets chronicling his career from 1969 to the 21st century. One day before Bowie’s birthday on January 7, 2022, Toy (Toy: Box) will receive its long awaited official release, finally making the legendary previously unreleased album available in 3 CD or six 10” vinyl versions.

themusicuniverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

David Bowie's Favorite Food Was Surprisingly Basic

David Bowie was and continues to be one of the world's most influential musicians, performers, and humanitarians. The impact the glam rock pioneer made on both the music industry and the world at large has inspired fans across generations to live a life filled with adventure, change, and personal reinvention. Most importantly, Bowie was known for his humble personality and kind nature, according to those who were lucky enough to be graced with his divine presence.
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

David Bowie’s 2001 LP “Toy” to Get an Official Release (and an Extremely Upsetting Album Cover)

David Bowie‘s lost album Toy, which was initially set for release in 2001, is officially getting a release date as part of David Bowie 5: Brilliant Adventure that’s out November 26, followed by its own boxset on January 7. Toy came together after Bowie’s successful 2000 Glastonbury Festival and was recorded live with the same band. Due to it being a hectic period at Virgin Records, Toy was shelved and Bowie moved on to publish music under his label ISO, which had a distribution agreement with Columbia.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Feeling Gloomy presents An Afternoon with David Bowie

Feeling Gloomy return with another afternoon of back to back Bowie bangers!. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. After a long covid break it's time to once again spend a lazy afternoon with David Bowie. Feeling Gloomy return with...
MUSIC
river1037.com

A Shelved David Bowie Album Is on the Way

An unheard David Bowie album called “Toy” is finally coming out on January 7th. (Which is the day before what would have been his 75th birthday.) David recorded the album after his Glastonbury Festival performance in 2000. It has reworked versions of songs that he recorded between 1964 and 1971, plus a new song. (Well, new 20 years ago, anyway.)
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emm Gryner
Person
Tony Visconti
Person
Earl Slick
Person
David Bowie
Person
Mike Garson
Person
Brian Eno
uncrazed.com

Plans For David Bowie’s Lost Album ‘Toy’ Finally Unveiled

Music legend David Bowie’s lost album Toy, which was recorded in 2001, is set to finally be officially released. The album was originally supposed to be a follow up to the singer’s 1999 album Hours, but was shelved after a dispute with his then record label at the time virgin.
MUSIC
audacy.com

Lost 2001 David Bowie album 'Toy' to finally be released within new box set

Originally recorded as a follow up to his 1999 album hours… and leaked online in 2011, David Bowie’s lost 2001 record Toy will finally see the proper light of day as it is included in the late icon’s new box set spanning the years of 1999-2001. Bowie’s Toy, featuring reimagined...
MUSIC
westcentralsbest.com

"You've Got A Habit Of Leaving" From Unreleased Bowie Album "Toy" Part of New Box Set

BRILLIANT ADVENTURE (1992 – 2001) is an 11-CD box, 18-piece vinyl set, and standard digital download box set. The collection is named after the Koto led instrumental penultimate track from the ‘hours...’ album. The box sets include newly remastered versions, with input from the original producers and collaborators, of some of Bowie’s most underrated and experimental material: Black Tie White Noise, The Buddha Of Suburbia (available on vinyl for the first time in nearly 30 years), 1.Outside, Earthing, and ‘hours…’ along with the expanded live album BBC Radio Theatre, London, June 27, 2000, the non-album/alternative version/B-sides and soundtrack music compilation Re:Call 5 and the legendary previously unreleased Toy.
MUSIC
openculture.com

Listen to Freddie Mercury & David Bowie on the Isolated Vocal Track for the Queen Hit ‘Under Pressure,’ 1981

In the summer of 1981, the British band Queen was recording tracks for their tenth studio album, Hot Space, at Mountain Studios in Montreux, Switzerland. As it happened, David Bowie had scheduled time at the same studio to record the title song for the movie Cat People. Before long, Bowie stopped by the Queen sessions and joined in. The original idea was that he would add backup vocals on the song “Cool Cat.” “David came in one night and we were playing other people’s songs for fun, just jamming,” says Queen drummer Roger Taylor in Mark Blake’s book Is This the Real Life?: The Untold Story of Freddie Mercury and Queen. “In the end, David said, ‘This is stupid, why don’t we just write one?'”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure#Parlophone Records#Iso Records#The Buddha Of Suburbia#Bbc Radio Theatre#Toy
hypebeast.com

Hades Celebrates David Bowie in Latest Knitwear Collection

British knitwear label Hades has continued to showcase its musical influence with a new David Bowie-inspired capsule. The unisex collection marks the label’s fifth anniversary, and follows previous knitwear capsules dedicated to Joy Division, The Cure and more. For the Bowie collection, Hades has created a range of jumpers and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
jazziz.com

Christian McBride, Makaya McCraven, David Bowie & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top. Noteworthy. Blue Note to Release New Dr. Lonnie Smith Album on Vinyl: Blue Note will release...
MUSIC
openculture.com

David Bowie’s Lost Album Will Get an Official Release: Hear the First Track “You’ve Got A Habit Of Leaving”

To the serious Bowie fan, the unreleased self-covers album Toy is not a secret. This collection of reworked pre-“Space Oddity” songs recorded with his touring band from his 2000 Glastonbury appearance was bootlegged a year after it was shelved in 2001. And it has been re-pressed illegally nearly every year since, sometimes as Toy and sometimes as The Lost Album. Some of the fourteen cuts popped up as b-sides over the years, but the whole album? Maybe, fans thought…one day.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
1029thebuzz.com

David Bowie’s Lost 2001 LP ‘Toy’ Coming In January

David Bowie's unreleased 2001 album, Toy will finally be released on January 7th — a day before what would've been the “Thin White Duke's” 75th birthday. The oft-bootlegged Toy — now renamed Toy:Box — will be available in three-CD or six-by-ten-inch vinyl versions. Included in Toy:Box is a second CD/set...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

David Bowie: 10 key tracks

With a groundbreaking body of work spanning six decades, it's Bowie's ability to evolve and reinvent himself and his music to be constantly relevant and influence generations of musicians. Starting out in the 1960s, it took young Davie Jones a good few years to make his presence felt. His early...
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Lost David Bowie album Toy coming later this year

David Bowie's lost 2001 album 'Toy' will be released later this year. The late music icon "revisited and re-examined" his old material for the record - which combined new tracks with fresh versions of lesser-known tunes from between 1964 and 1971 - and the collection will drop on November 26, alongside other posthumous releases.
MUSIC
guitar.com

David Bowie’s lost 2000 album Toy set to be pulled from the archives

David Bowie’s lost album Toy, recorded in the year 2000, is set for release after over two decades of being archived as part of a new box set collection entitled Brilliant Adventure (1992 – 2001). The album harks back to Bowie’s early years, reimagining and re-recording songs he wrote prior...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

David Bowie’s Lost 2001 LP ‘Toy’ Will Finally See the Light OF Day

In 2011, a mysterious 14-track collection that included revamped versions of some of David Bowie’s earliest songs was leaked online. The project, which first appeared on file-sharing sites was distributed rapidly among fans in the digital sphere. Rolling Stone reported in March of 2011 that the Mark Plati-produced album, Toy, was originally slated for release nearly 20 years ago as a follow-up to Hours in 1999. But a disagreement between Bowie and his record label at the time, Virgin, led to the album lying dormant for almost two decades.
MUSIC
Spin

Previously Unreleased David Bowie Album Toy to Arrive Next Year

Parlophone Records and ISO Records announced the previously unreleased David Bowie album Toy (Toy:Box) will drop the day before what would be the legend’s 75th birthday, which is January 7, 2022. The labels will also release the fifth box set, David Bowie 5. Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001), of a series chronicling...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Flashback: David Bowie Performs ‘Quicksand,’ ‘Modern Love’ on Final Tour in 2004

Earlier this week, an 11-disc David Bowie box set was announced covering the period from 1992’s Black Tie White Noise through his lost 2001 LP, Toy, which will finally come out as part of this set. It’s packed with rare live cuts, remixes, and studio outtakes along with two discs of alternate takes from the Toy sessions. It’s the fifth Bowie box set of this nature to come out since 2015, and the collections now cover his career from 1969 to 2001 in incredible depth across 57 discs. Plans have yet to be announced for the final chapter, but the David...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy