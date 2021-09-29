Chamber welcomes Akins Store (BBQ, Feed & More)
A ribbon cutting was held Friday by the Sallisaw Chamber of Commerce to welcome its newest member, Akins Store (BBQ, Feed & More). New owners since December, Brooke and Seth Lattimore said the store located at 467806 on SH 101, sells general store products, gas and feed and is becoming popular with their barbecue and related menu items which are prepared daily. The Lattimores said they are “excited” about the store and look forward to serving the community. LYNN MCCULLEY | TIMES.www.sequoyahcountytimes.com
