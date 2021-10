As money comes in from legal settlements stemming from the opioid crisis, a Massachusetts advisory council has made some decisions about how to spend some of the funds. The Opioid Recovery and Remediation Fund Advisory Council has approved how to use almost $10 million currently in a special state trust fund. The plan would address four initial categories: expanding what's known as "harm reduction," which provides safe supplies and resources to active drugs users; increasing access to methadone; providing more supportive housing programs; and boosting community outreach and engagement.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO