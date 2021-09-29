Best Apple MacBook deals: Save $109 on an M1 MacBook Air, $100 on M1 MacBook Pro
Earlier this month, Apple unveiled the iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, iPad Mini 6 and a new entry-level iPad but nary a new MacBook. But new models might be here soon. Apple introduced the first MacBooks with its own Apple silicon M1 chip last fall, and new models could be announced as early as mid-October. New 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are expected, along with a revamped MacBook Air. The new machines could introduce an M2 (M1X?) processor, and the next MacBook Pro models are rumored to announce the return of the MagSafe charger, the HDMI port and the SD card slot -- while jettisoning the Touch Bar in favor of physical keys.www.cnet.com
