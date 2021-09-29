Determining which Spurs will make the NBA’s 75 greatest players list
To commemorate its 75th anniversary, the NBA will release a list in October detailing the 75 greatest players in history. The league did the same thing back in 1997 to celebrate its 50th season, and most of the names from that list will likely carry over on to the new one. It’s important to note that the players won’t just be picked for their skills and abilities, but also the legacy that they left on the game.www.poundingtherock.com
