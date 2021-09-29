Determining which Spurs will make the NBA’s 75 greatest players list

What was the quote from media day that you found the most interesting?. Marilyn Dubinski: The quote that caught my eye the most was Gregg Popovich saying that he told the guys, “There’s no need to pace yourself. Nobody is gonna play 39 minutes a game. We’re not worried about stats or individual honors. These guys are gonna have a ball playing.” We all know this is a star-less team with no one to really structure a style of play around, and it will be nice knowing that Pop likely won’t try too hard to make this group something it isn’t, nor is he being forced to structure a ragtag group of players around relatively limited stars. They can just go out and play, and Pop can tinker with rotations and line-ups hopefully without much complaint from his unselfish players. It should be fun.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO