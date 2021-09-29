2021 Steelers Week 3 Stock Report – Who’s Up, Who’s Down?

TE ERIC EBRON – STOCK DOWN. The Steelers would recoup almost nothing on the salary cap as a result of cutting Eric Ebron as they restructured his contract to include voidable years this past offseason. Even still, he has done nothing but hurt the team so far in 2021. He was averaging one drop per game over his last eight contests and he increased his average with a pair of drops on Sunday. They aren’t always the easiest catches to make, but when it hits you in the hands and you are being paid millions of dollars, you had better catch that ball.