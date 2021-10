SUBLETTE – Heavy smoke and an upstairs bedroom was damaged, but no injuries were reported after a fire Tuesday evening in Sublette. Around 5:30 PM area fire departments were called to the 200 block of West Santee Street, where they found a resident at the doorway of the home. Crews quickly battled the blaze, mostly on the second floor in near zero visibility. Crews from Sublette, Amboy, and Dixon Rural Fire Protection District remained on scene about an hour. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

SUBLETTE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO