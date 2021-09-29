LRMA Heritage Arts Festival this Saturday
Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will hold its annual Heritage Arts Festival Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the Museum's front lawn. This free event for families will include art stations, demonstrations, and music. Pictured (left to right) are festival sponsors Amanda Mills of Dixie Electric, Hillary Steinwinder of Laurel Arts League, Lori Hearn of State Farm Insurance – Lori Hearn Agency, and Jonathan Strickler of The First. Additional support is provided through Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, and the Mississippi Arts Commission.impact601.com
