CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

LI's Erica Abeel talks about 'The Commune'

By Marion Winik
Newsday
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike William Faulkner with Yoknapatawpha County, Long Island native Erica Abeel has transformed her home region into a fictional place she returns to again and again in her novels. Islesfordd, a body double for East Hampton, is back again in Abeel's sixth book, a semi-autobiographical satire called "The Commune" (Adelaide, $22.30). The millionaires, the monstrosities, the pashas and the parties are all here, skewered with wit, style and insider intelligence — "a rollicking, irreverent party of a book," according to no less a local authority than The East Hampton Star.

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Hampton, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Paris, NY
State
New York State
City
Wainscott, NY
East Hampton, NY
Entertainment
City
Southampton, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Friedan
Person
Vivian Gornick
Person
Lee Radziwill
Person
Gloria Steinem
Person
William Faulkner
Person
Phyllis Chesler
NBC News

18 former NBA players arrested in fraud scheme seem to face a slam-dunk prosecution

Federal prosecutors have charged 18 former NBA players with conspiracy to defraud the league’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of nearly $4 million. Defendant Terrence Williams, the 11th overall pick in the 2009 draft by the then-New Jersey Nets and one-time shooting guard for the Houston Rockets, is also charged with aggravated identity theft.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy