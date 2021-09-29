LI's Erica Abeel talks about 'The Commune'

Like William Faulkner with Yoknapatawpha County, Long Island native Erica Abeel has transformed her home region into a fictional place she returns to again and again in her novels. Islesfordd, a body double for East Hampton, is back again in Abeel's sixth book, a semi-autobiographical satire called "The Commune" (Adelaide, $22.30). The millionaires, the monstrosities, the pashas and the parties are all here, skewered with wit, style and insider intelligence — "a rollicking, irreverent party of a book," according to no less a local authority than The East Hampton Star.