Kate Middleton has always loved sports. Throughout her years as a royal, she proved that she can master any activity like skiing, rowing, volleyball, and even field hockey. In addition, when Wimbledon rolls around, Middleton always watches the tennis matches with her family. If you thought she was purely a spectator in this sport, however, that’s not the case. Middleton proved she can play tennis and master the tenniscore fashion trend in one sitting when she met U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu. For the meet-up, Middleton’s tennis outfit consisted of comfy sneakers, a long-sleeve track jacket, a polo shirt, and a skort.

TENNIS ・ 13 DAYS AGO