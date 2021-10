In other news, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kick off their cross-country trip to New York City with a visit to One World Observatory at the World Trade Center. AceShowbiz - Prince Harry may need some time alone. The Duke of Sussex was spotted in New York City's iconic Upper East Side Bemelmans Bar in the Carlyle Hotel. He was seen there twice, but this time, he was there without his wife Meghan Markle.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO